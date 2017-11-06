Bruins' Zane McIntyre: Returns to Boston
McIntyre was an emergency recall from AHL Providence on Monday.
As the organization's No. 2 goaltender Anton Khudobin continues to deal with a lower-body injury, McIntyre has yo-yo'd back-and-forth between Boston and Providence, though he's yet to appear in the NHL this season. Tuukka Rask has already been named as the team's starter for Monday's contest with Minnesota, but McIntyre could be in consideration for a Wednesday start against the Rangers if Khudobin remains sidelined.
