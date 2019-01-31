McIntyre was reassigned to AHL Providence on Thursday.

The Bruins activated No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask (concussion) from injured reserve Thursday, which renders McIntyre the odd man out with experienced netminder Jaroslav Halak available in a backup capacity. McIntyre served as the emergency backup upon his latest call-up to the big stage, but he ultimately wasn't used and still hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2016-17 campaign.