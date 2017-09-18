McIntyre will be between the pipes for the second half of Monday's preseason tilt against Montreal.

McIntyre flopped in his eight appearances last season, as he posted a 0-4-1 record with a 3.96 GAA and .858 save percentage. If he can rebound, the netminder could challenge for the No. 2 role in Boston as the job remains up for grabs -- although Anton Khudobin should be considered the odds-on favorite.