Bruins' Zane McIntyre: Second-half starter
McIntyre will be between the pipes for the second half of Monday's preseason tilt against Montreal.
McIntyre flopped in his eight appearances last season, as he posted a 0-4-1 record with a 3.96 GAA and .858 save percentage. If he can rebound, the netminder could challenge for the No. 2 role in Boston as the job remains up for grabs -- although Anton Khudobin should be considered the odds-on favorite.
