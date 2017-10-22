Bruins' Zane McIntyre: Sent to AHL
McIntyre has been sent to AHL Providence.
McIntyre's demotion would seem to bode well for the potential return to action of starter Tuukka Rask (concussion). McIntyre spent the last two games with the big club as Anton Khudobin's backup before starting for Providence on Sunday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports. It's still possible that McIntyre could be back up with the B's in short order, though, if Rask needs more time.
