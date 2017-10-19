Bruins' Zane McIntyre: Will back up Khudobin on Thursday
McIntyre is slated to back up Anton Khudobin in Thursday night's game against Vancouver.
McIntyre was recalled from AHL Providence, with fellow goalie Tuukka Rask unavailable for the contest. In three games in the minors to date, McIntyre has logged a 2-1 record, with a 2.35 GAA and .914 save percentage. How long he remains with the big club hinges on Rask's status, but now that Malcolm Subban is no longer with the Bruins, McIntyre is the organization's clear-cut No. 3 option in goal, an assignment that will result in NHL duty any time either Rask or Khudobin are sidelined.
