Bruins' Zane McIntyre: Will play Sunday versus Caps
McIntyre will play Sunday's game against the Capitals, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
The Bruins will give both Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak the day off, so McIntyre and Dan Vladar will work the blue paint. McIntyre has the clear edge between the two after recording a .914 save percentage and 2.52 GAA through 47 games with AHL Providence while Vladar spent a majority of his time in the ECHL. All he has to do is hold his own in preseason and McIntyre will be the Bruins' first recall if Rask or Halak are injured.
