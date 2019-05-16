Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Absent for Game 4

Chara (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's Game 4 matchup with the Hurricanes.

Chara's absence comes as a surprise so close to puck drop. No information has been released about the nature of the 42-year-old's injury, leading some to speculate that the team is simply giving Chara rest. Regardless, the team lists their captain as day-to-day and more information should surface over the next few days.