Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Absent for Game 4
Chara (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's Game 4 matchup with the Hurricanes.
Chara's absence comes as a surprise so close to puck drop. No information has been released about the nature of the 42-year-old's injury, leading some to speculate that the team is simply giving Chara rest. Regardless, the team lists their captain as day-to-day and more information should surface over the next few days.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...