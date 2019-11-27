Play

Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Assists in three straight

Chara recorded a helper in Tuesday's 8-1 blowout win over the Canadiens.

That makes three-straight games with an assist for Chara, the second time in the month of November that he picked up a point in three straight. With 11 points in 24 games, Chara is on pace for his best offensive output in six seasons.

