Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Avoids hearing on hit

Chara will not have a hearing for his hit to the head of Evander Kane during a 4-1 win against the Sharks on Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Chara received an elbowing minor on the play and a fighting major right after when Kane dropped the gloves with the big defender. It was Chara's second fight of the season and brought his penalty minute total up to 44.

