Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Avoids hearing on hit
Chara will not have a hearing for his hit to the head of Evander Kane during a 4-1 win against the Sharks on Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Chara received an elbowing minor on the play and a fighting major right after when Kane dropped the gloves with the big defender. It was Chara's second fight of the season and brought his penalty minute total up to 44.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...