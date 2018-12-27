Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Back at it Thursday

Chara (knee) will be in action against he Devils on Thursday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

The towering defenseman returns to action after missing the past 19 games. Even at 41 years old, Chara still manages to log a good amount of rink run -- he's averaged 21:30 through 18 games this season -- and his return for the upcoming game couldn't have come at a better time since second-year phenom Charlie McAvoy will not play due to a lower-body injury.