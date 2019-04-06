Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Back in action Saturday

Chara (rest) will rejoin the action for Saturday's regular-season finale versus the Lightning.

Chara sat out Thursday's contest for rest purposes, but he'll get back in Saturday for a tune-up game ahead of the playoffs. The veteran has tallied a career-low 14 points this season thanks to minimal time on the power-play, so he'll be much less of a factor in playoff fantasy pools than he typically has been.

