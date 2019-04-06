Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Back in action Saturday
Chara (rest) will rejoin the action for Saturday's regular-season finale versus the Lightning.
Chara sat out Thursday's contest for rest purposes, but he'll get back in Saturday for a tune-up game ahead of the playoffs. The veteran has tallied a career-low 14 points this season thanks to minimal time on the power-play, so he'll be much less of a factor in playoff fantasy pools than he typically has been.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...