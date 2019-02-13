Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Back on scoresheet

Chara tallied an assist during a 6-3 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

That gives Chara eight points on the season and his first point in six games. At this point, it is almost a certainty the big man will put up his worst offensive season since 2001, but the Bruins are still happy to have Chara's presence on the blue line.

