Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Back on the ice

Per coach Bruce Cassidy, Chara (upper body) is back on the ice.

While Chara remains sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Jets, Cassidy sounded hopeful that the big blueliner would join his teammates on the ice soon. As such, consider Chara day-to-day in advance of Thursday's home game against the Lightning.

