Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Back-to-back games with assist
Chara notched an assist in a 4-3 shootout victory over Montreal on Saturday.
The big man was able to collect a secondary assist on Jake DeBrusk's second period breakaway goal, giving him helpers in back-to-back contests. The 40-year-old certainly isn't filling the scoresheet like he used to, but still is averaging 23:21 of ice time and skating on Boston's first defensive pairing with Charlie McAvoy. The tally brought Chara up to 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 41 games, but even with his heavy usage he's already gone through three scoring droughts of six games or more in 2017-18, and it would be surprising to see much of an increase from his current pace.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...