Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Back-to-back games with assist

Chara notched an assist in a 4-3 shootout victory over Montreal on Saturday.

The big man was able to collect a secondary assist on Jake DeBrusk's second period breakaway goal, giving him helpers in back-to-back contests. The 40-year-old certainly isn't filling the scoresheet like he used to, but still is averaging 23:21 of ice time and skating on Boston's first defensive pairing with Charlie McAvoy. The tally brought Chara up to 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 41 games, but even with his heavy usage he's already gone through three scoring droughts of six games or more in 2017-18, and it would be surprising to see much of an increase from his current pace.