Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Breaks drought in win

Chara had a pair of assists as his team scored a 5-3 win over Minnesota.

Chara's assists on both of Boston's first-period goals snapped his scoring drought at eight games. The big defenseman remains valuable to the Bruins with his leadership and play on the blue line, but his points have been too few and far between to make him valuable in most fantasy formats at this time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories