Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Breaks long point drought

Chara tallied an assist during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs, breaking a 15-game pointless streak.

The Bruins no longer look towards Chara for points with defensemen like Torey Krug and Charlie McAvoy on the ice, but it's nice to see the big man factor into the scoresheet. With only five points in 26 games this season, he is on pace to put up his lowest point total since 2001.