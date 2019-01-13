Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Breaks long point drought
Chara tallied an assist during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs, breaking a 15-game pointless streak.
The Bruins no longer look towards Chara for points with defensemen like Torey Krug and Charlie McAvoy on the ice, but it's nice to see the big man factor into the scoresheet. With only five points in 26 games this season, he is on pace to put up his lowest point total since 2001.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...