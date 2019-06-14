Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Broken jaw confirmed
Chara acknowledged Friday that he played through multiple fractures in his jaw during the Stanley Cup finals.
It was widely assumed that Chara suffered a broken jaw in Game 4 of the Bruins' series versus the Blues, but predictably official confirmation of his injury didn't arrive until the team's end-of-season media availability Friday. Chara's recovery timeline is five-to-six weeks, meaning he'll be back to full strength well before the Bruins take the ice again. The 42-year-old will be back with Boston next season on a team-friendly, one year, $2,000,000 deal. At this stage of his career, the B's captain -- who logged five goals and 14 points in 62 games this past season -- isn't much of a fantasy factor, with power play duty now scarce for the hard-shooting blueliner. Still, Chara's strong shut-down ability is intact and his intangibles are top shelf, starting with his outstanding leadership, fitness and obviously his toughness, given what he just played through.
