Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Collects assist
Chara collected an assist in a 4-3 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.
Chara now has a point in back-to-back games, giving him just three goals and nine assists through 41 contests this year. While ice time has never been an issue for the veteran rearguard, his offensive production has fallen off over the last few seasons -- though some of that is negated by his fantastic plus-21 rating.
