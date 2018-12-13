Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Could practice next week

Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed Thursday that Chara (knee) could resume practicing fully as soon as next week.

Chara looked pretty decent while skating around with Patrice Bergeron (rib/sternoclavicular) Thursday, signaling that the big blueliner's return could be on the horizon. Based on Cassidy's comments, Chara will miss at least the Bruins' next three games, but barring any setbacks, there's a chance that Chara could potentially return to game action before the NHL's upcoming holiday break.

