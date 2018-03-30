Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Day-to-day
Chara (upper body) considers himself "day-to-day" in advance of Saturday's game against the Panthers. "We go literally by 24 hours," Chara noted Thursday. "Definitely I want to be out there, I want to play. But at the same time I have to do what's right for the team and what's right for me at this time of the year."
It's possible that coach Bruce Cassidy will provide updates on some of the Bruins' injured players later Friday, but if not we may not get a handle on Boston's Saturday lineup until warmups, given that the team won't have a pre-game skate prior to the team's 1 PM ET puck drop.
