Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Diagnosed with broken jaw

Chara suffered a broken jaw during Monday's Game 4 loss to the Bruins, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Although the Bruins have yet to release an official update on Chara's status for Thursday's game, it seems highly unlikely that he'll be available just three days after suffering a broken jaw, even with the added protection of a full face shield. If Chara is in fact sidelined for Game 5, Steve Kampfer will likely draw into the lineup for just the third time this postseason.