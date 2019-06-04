Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Diagnosed with broken jaw
Chara suffered a broken jaw during Monday's Game 4 loss to the Bruins, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Although the Bruins have yet to release an official update on Chara's status for Thursday's game, it seems highly unlikely that he'll be available just three days after suffering a broken jaw, even with the added protection of a full face shield. If Chara is in fact sidelined for Game 5, Steve Kampfer will likely draw into the lineup for just the third time this postseason.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...