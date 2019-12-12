Play

Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Drops gloves in loss

Chara ended Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals with one hit, three blocks and a fighting major.

Chara dropped the gloves with Tom Wilson halfway through the first period for his first fight of the season. Last season the big man had three fights, but they all came after the New Year. Chara has five goals, 12 points and 46 shots in 32 games.

