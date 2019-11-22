Play

Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Earns helper in win

Chara picked up an assist in a 3-2 win over the Sabres on Thursday.

His fifth assist of the season came after Brad Marchand tipped in his shot from the point to open the scoring for Boston. With nine points already this year, the big man is producing at his best pace since the 2014-15 campaign in which he ended with 37 points.

