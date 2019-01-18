Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Effective in win
Chara picked up an assist and a fighting major during a 5-2 win over the Blues on Thursday.
It has been a down season offensively for the 41-year-old, but Chara still manages to be an effective presence in every game he plays. His fight with Patrick Maroon in Thursday's contest was his first of the season -- he averages two fights per season the last few years.
