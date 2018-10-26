Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Finds twine twice
Chara scored two goals Thursday in a 3-0 win over the Flyers.
Chara hadn't put up a point in his six previous games, but he was dominant Thursday. He delivered four PIM, five shots and laid two hits. Chara is 41 and clearly slower than today's game. But he plays such a smart game that he might deliver another 25 points this year.
