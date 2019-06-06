Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Game-time decision

Chara (jaw) is a game-time call for Thursday's Game 5 clash with St. Louis.

Chara hit the ice for the game-day skate sporting a chin protector and regular sweater. The towering blueliner's inclusion in the lineup would be a huge win for Boston, as it looks to take a critical Game 5. If the veteran does suit up, he may play slightly less than his 21:56 postseason average, but should be a factor on the power play with his wicked slap shot. If Chara and Matt Grzelcyk (concussion) are both available, John Moore and Steve Kampfer will probably find themselves relegated to the press box.