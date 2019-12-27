Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Good to go Friday

Chara (jaw), as expected, will be in the lineup versus the Sabres on Friday, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Chara missed just one game after needing to have the hardware in his jaw replaced. The blueliner remains bogged down in a 12-game goalless streak and has added just one assist over the stretch. Even with his recent slump, the veteran could still reach the 30-point mark for the first time since 2015-16 after racking up 13 points in 37 contests to start the year.