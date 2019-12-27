Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Good to go Friday
Chara (jaw), as expected, will be in the lineup versus the Sabres on Friday, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
Chara missed just one game after needing to have the hardware in his jaw replaced. The blueliner remains bogged down in a 12-game goalless streak and has added just one assist over the stretch. Even with his recent slump, the veteran could still reach the 30-point mark for the first time since 2015-16 after racking up 13 points in 37 contests to start the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.