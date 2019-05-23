Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Good to go
Chara (undisclosed) will play in Thursday night's scrimmage without any restrictions, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Chara's return to practice Monday hinted that his absence from last Thursday's series-clinching win over the Hurricanes was largely precautionary. The fact that he'll suit up for simulated game action a week later in unhindered fashion means that the Bruins' caption will be out there for Monday night's Stanley Cup Final opener against the Blues. With power-play time for Chara rare these days, he's logged a modest total of three points in 16 postseason games, but his plus-11 rating leads the league to date and his leadership is an essential element to the Bruins' team chemistry.
