Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Heading back home for treatment

Chara (lower body) will return to Boston to be reevaluated by team doctors.

The severity of Chara's lower-body injury remains a mystery, but considering he's been sent home, one can safely assume that Chara will miss the next three games, all of which are road contests. Expect the team to provide more details in the coming days.

More News
Our Latest Stories