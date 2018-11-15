Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Heading back home for treatment
Chara (lower body) will return to Boston to be reevaluated by team doctors.
The severity of Chara's lower-body injury remains a mystery, but considering he's been sent home, one can safely assume that Chara will miss the next three games, all of which are road contests. Expect the team to provide more details in the coming days.
More News
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Leaves with injury•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Unleashes three shots on goal during win•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Finds twine twice•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Shoulders defensive load•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Posts team-worst minus-2 in huge loss•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Healthy for training camp•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...