Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Healthy for training camp
Chara (finger/shoulder) is expected back fully healthy in time for training camp, Conor Ryan of MassLive reports
Chara, 41, is not the dominant force he once was but remains a valuable leader in the Bruins dressing room and is still capable of logging heavy minutes -- he averaged just under 23 minutes of ice time in 2017-18. Barring injury, he'll continue to get plenty of chances to produce in all situations in 2018-19.
