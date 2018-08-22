Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Healthy for training camp

Chara (finger/shoulder) is expected back fully healthy in time for training camp, Conor Ryan of MassLive reports

Chara, 41, is not the dominant force he once was but remains a valuable leader in the Bruins dressing room and is still capable of logging heavy minutes -- he averaged just under 23 minutes of ice time in 2017-18. Barring injury, he'll continue to get plenty of chances to produce in all situations in 2018-19.