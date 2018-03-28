Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Inks extension as return to action looms
Chara (upper body) has signed a one-year, $5 million contract extension with the Bruins.
The big blueliner's deal, which will keep him in Boston through the 2018-19 campaign, also includes an additional $1.75 million in performance-based incentives. While the 41-year-old may have lost a step at this stage of his career and is no longer a power-play mainstay, Chara remains a strong shut-down defender, as evidenced by the plus-26 mark he has logged through 68 games to date. Meanwhile, Chara, who last suited up on March 13, is nearing a return to action, per ESPN.com. The same applies to fellow defenseman Charlie McAvoy (knee), with added clarity on the duo's status likely to arrive prior to Thursday night's showdown against the Lightning.
