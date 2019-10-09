Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Leads defense in win

Chara led all skaters with 25:33 in ice time in a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

It is Chara's highest regular-season ice time since last Oct. 30, when he skated 27:52 in a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes. Despite being 42 years old, Chara is still averaging over 20 minutes per game.

