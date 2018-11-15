Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Leaves with injury

Chara left Wednesday's game against the Avalanche with a lower-body injury and did not return.

There's no official designation beyond "lower body" at the moment, but there is some speculation that it may be a knee injury. The 41-year-old defenseman is not a major offensive force anymore. He had only 24 points last season, and he essentially doesn't play on the power play any longer. That all being said, coming into this matchup he had averaged 22:27 per game in ice time, so if he's out, the Bruins will have quite a few minutes to fill. Jakub Zboril may be the man to get the call.