Play

Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Lengthy offensive drought

Chara didn't record a point but notched seven PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Chara's pointless streak has reached 10 games, and he failed to direct a shot on net in four of those outings despite averaging 21:10 of ice time in that stretch. The 42-year-old Chara dropped the gloves for the third time this season, though, as he faced off against Yakov Trenin, who is 20 years younger and seven inches shorter.

More News
Our Latest Stories