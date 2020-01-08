Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Lengthy offensive drought

Chara didn't record a point but notched seven PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Chara's pointless streak has reached 10 games, and he failed to direct a shot on net in four of those outings despite averaging 21:10 of ice time in that stretch. The 42-year-old Chara dropped the gloves for the third time this season, though, as he faced off against Yakov Trenin, who is 20 years younger and seven inches shorter.