Bruins' Zdeno Chara: May not be ready for Opening Night

Chara (elbow) isn't sure if he'll be ready for the Bruins' Oct. 3 regular-season opener against the Stars, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

When asked about his availability for Opening Night, Chara told Porter "I think I should be, but it's a process of making sure there are no setbacks or any discomfort." Chara underwent multiple surgeries following Boston's lengthy postseason run, so it's not exactly surprising to see that he's still ailing at this point in the offseason. The 42-year-old vet will likely be limited throughout the Bruins' training camp and preseason schedule, but it sounds like he shouldn't miss much, if any, regular-season action.