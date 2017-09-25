Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Missing Monday's game

Chara (illness) will be held out of Monday's preseason contest against Chicago, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

With two games remaining on the preseason slate and Opening Night being Oct. 5 for the B's, there's no reason to be concerned about Chara's readiness for the 2017-18 campaign. Despite being 40 years old, the 6-foot-9 Slovakian remains a physical freak who is known for his unwavering commitment to maintaining his elite level of fitness. In Chara's absence, second-year pro Matt Grzelyck projects to play on the team's top pairing alongside Brandon Carlo.