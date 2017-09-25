Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Missing Monday's game
Chara (illness) will be held out of Monday's preseason contest against Chicago, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.
With two games remaining on the preseason slate and Opening Night being Oct. 5 for the B's, there's no reason to be concerned about Chara's readiness for the 2017-18 campaign. Despite being 40 years old, the 6-foot-9 Slovakian remains a physical freak who is known for his unwavering commitment to maintaining his elite level of fitness. In Chara's absence, second-year pro Matt Grzelyck projects to play on the team's top pairing alongside Brandon Carlo.
More News
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Collects helper against Hawks•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Picks up two assists against Wings•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Drives home slap shot Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Strikes shorthanded against the Habs•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Slated to return Saturday•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Out sick Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...