Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Nabs assist in victory

Chara collected a helper in Thursday's win over the Coyotes.

Chara scored Monday against Nashville and followed up with an impressive performance against Arizona. The Slovakian blueliner was a plus-3 and dished out two hits in 21:17 of ice time. While he's been more involved of late, Chara has just eight points through 26 games and has gone through some long scoreless droughts. His plus-11 rating and 25 PIM show he's well-rounded in fantasy, but at this age, don't expect big offensive totals from Chara.