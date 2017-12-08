Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Nabs assist in victory
Chara collected a helper in Thursday's win over the Coyotes.
Chara scored Monday against Nashville and followed up with an impressive performance against Arizona. The Slovakian blueliner was a plus-3 and dished out two hits in 21:17 of ice time. While he's been more involved of late, Chara has just eight points through 26 games and has gone through some long scoreless droughts. His plus-11 rating and 25 PIM show he's well-rounded in fantasy, but at this age, don't expect big offensive totals from Chara.
More News
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Breaks drought in win•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Pointless in eight straight•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Records three-point night versus Coyotes•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Returns to practice•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Missing Monday's game•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Collects helper against Hawks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...