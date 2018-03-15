Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Not present for morning skate

Chara (undisclosed injury) was not present for the Bruins' morning skate in advance of Thursday night's game against the Panthers, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Barring an unexpected turn of events, look for the B's captain to miss Thursday's contest and if that's the case, we'll consider him day-to-day as Saturday's game against the Lightning approaches. With both Chara and Torey Krug (who was present for Thursday's skate) banged up, the Bruins recalled fellow defenseman Paul Postma from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.