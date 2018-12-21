Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Out next two games
Chara (knee) won't play Saturday against Nashville or Sunday against the Hurricanes, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Chara was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, so he's definitely trending in the right direction, but he'll have to wait for Thursday's matchup with the Devils for his next opportunity to return to the lineup. The Bruins may opt to ease the veteran blueliner back into action once he's given the all clear, as he's been sidelined for over a month due to a knee injury.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...