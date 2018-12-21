Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Out next two games

Chara (knee) won't play Saturday against Nashville or Sunday against the Hurricanes, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Chara was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, so he's definitely trending in the right direction, but he'll have to wait for Thursday's matchup with the Devils for his next opportunity to return to the lineup. The Bruins may opt to ease the veteran blueliner back into action once he's given the all clear, as he's been sidelined for over a month due to a knee injury.