Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Picks up assist

Chara tallied an assist during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers on Thursday.

That point gives Chara seven on the season and his third in the last seven games. The 41-year-old still averages over 20 minutes per game, but his low point total means he isn't doing much from a fantasy perspective.

