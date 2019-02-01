Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Picks up assist
Chara tallied an assist during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers on Thursday.
That point gives Chara seven on the season and his third in the last seven games. The 41-year-old still averages over 20 minutes per game, but his low point total means he isn't doing much from a fantasy perspective.
