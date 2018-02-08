Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Picks up two points in victory
Chara had a goal and an assist Wednesday in a 6-1 win over the Rangers.
Chara doesn't have many more of these offensive outbursts left in his career, but he hasn't needed to create or score goals this season. Instead, his skills without the puck have been what's gotten the job done, which is why he's now at a rating of plus-29. In most situations, that's mostly or exclusively the source of his value.
