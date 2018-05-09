Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Played through finger and shoulder injuries

Chara revealed Wednesday that he suffered a fractured right index finger in Game 2 of the Bruins' first-round playoff series against the Maple Leafs, plus he played through a shoulder injury over the last eight weeks, Joe McDonald of the Athletic reports.

Chara's injuries didn't prevent him from logging key minutes during the Bruins' postseason run, but the blueliner's finger issue, coupled with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder didn't help his cause. Chara believes that he won't need surgery to address his finger issue, noting that it should heal up in about six weeks. Meanwhile, offseason rest and management should allow his shoulder woes to abate. The 41-year-old should thus be good to go in time for next season's training camp. Though Chara has lost a step at this stage of his career and is no longer a power-play mainstay, the 6-foot-9, 250-pounder remains a strong shut-down defender, as evidenced by the plus-22 mark he logged through 73 regular-season games, while notching seven goals and 24 points.