Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Plus-25 mark to date

Chara, who logged 22:37 worth of ice time in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blues, leads the Bruins with a plus-25 rating through 49 games.

Chara's spiffy plus/minus mark is good for second in the NHL, behind only William Karlsson (plus-27). It's a stat that is reflective of Chara's consistently strong defensive play for the surging Bruins. At 40 years of age, Chara is not counted on to generate the sort of offense he did earlier in his career, having logged four goals and 13 points this season. He doesn't need to, however, with the likes of Torey Krug and Charlie McAvoy leading the charge on that front. Chara's contract with the B's is up after this season, but he remains a premier shut-down defender at this stage of his career and his rigorous dedication to fitness and training should allow him to continue play at a high level, likely still in Boston, beyond the 2017-18 season.