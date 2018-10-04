Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Posts team worst minus-2 in huge loss
Chara watched a lot of Capitals goals at ice level on Wednesday, ending the game as a minus-2 and logging 4:48 on a penalty kill unit that saw the Capitals convert four of six.
Chara and Brandon Carlo were the two defenders charged with controlling the Capitals' potent power play, as they were the only two blueliners to see more than 2:30 shorthanded. The 41-year-old managed to block two shots and add two hits but could not slow down Washington's skaters as they cruised to a 7-0 win on Wednesday. Last season Chara led the Bruins defenders in plus-minus with a plus 22 over 73 games.
