Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Pots empty-netter

Chara scored an empty-net goal and dished three hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 6.

The blueliner continues to battle a broken jaw, but he hasn't shied away from physicality with seven hits in two games since the injury. For the playoffs, Chara has two goals and six points in 22 contests.

