Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Pots goal in victory
Chara scored his fourth goal of the year in a 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.
Chara's goal made it 2-0 late in the first period, but the tally was mostly inconsequential by the end of the game. The 41-year-old defenseman has three points in his last four games, but only 10 points in 41 outings this season.
