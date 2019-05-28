Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Provides helper in win

Chara posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

There was concern after a block cut him on his wrist, but Chara said after the game he was fine, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. The veteran defenseman has managed a goal and three assists in 17 postseason games, transitioning mostly to a defensive role alongside Charlie McAvoy on the top pairing.