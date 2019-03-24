Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Rare big game for aging star

Chara scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Panthers.

The 42-year-old is no longer a fantasy force -- the goal was just his fifth and his first since Feb. 18 (15 games). But Chara is a key cog on the Bruins' blue line and will be a critical player in their run for the Cup.

