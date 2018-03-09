Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Rating up to plus-25

Chara finished with two assists, four shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 win over Philadelphia.

That's four points in the past four games for Chara, who had just 17 points in 61 appearances prior to this productive stretch. The 40-year-old defenseman's been a much more consistent contributor in the rating category, where his plus-25 mark puts him in the top 10 league-wide.