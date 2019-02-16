Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Records another helper

Chara produced an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Chara now has helpers in consecutive games. He also fired five shots on goal. His production has reached new lows, with only nine points in 39 games as a 41-year-old. With 50 hits and 62 blocked shots as well, his physical edge has diminished from last year too. Chara's days of being a reliable fantasy contributor are essentially done.